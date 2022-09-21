Skip to main content

Girl Shares How Cute She Decorated Her 200sq-foot NYC Apt

It's cute and cozy.

Living in New York City can be crowded. And I don't mean the hustle and bustle of the streets and subways, but more so the layout of old NYC apartments, because they can be straight up tiny. This TikToker knows what I mean with TINY. However, just because an apartment is on the smaller end of the spectrum, doesn't mean it can't be homey. IKEA is the perfect place to draw some inspiration from, so you can utilize every space in your cozy little apartment. 

The team at @apartmenttherapy shares how it's done by showing us a tour of this girl's adorable NYC apartment, and it does not disappoint. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Bailey's apartment is about 200-sq ft for a monthly rent price of $1,775 and as you can see, every inch of her apartment is being utilized for storage, as well as decoration. The way it is laid out and the way she decorated it and positioned the furniture makes totally sense. I'm not even sure it would work any other way. Although it is small, it is also cozy and you still have room to walk through the apartment without feeling claustrophobic or becoming a bull in a China shop. There is even space to entertain guests.

Everything has its home. Bailey uses the top drawer of her dresser for her linen, her coffee table drawers for her craft supplies, and her sofa as storage, under its cushions that is. The most challenging part of the apartment is the kitchen, as there isn't much counter space, and if you love to cook, you have to improvise. A great hack is getting a cutting board that also works as counter space since you can attach it above the sink or the stove, and move it around. Bailey also got a peck board from IKEA to store pots and pans, as well as utensils. The vibe of this studio apartment reminds me of vintage but industrial, due to the exposed brick wall, which is always a plus.

We love what Bailey did with her NYC studio apartment. Keep in mind that space doesn't really matter, it is about making it work for you.

