Woman’s Bathroom Mural Is So Simple and Cute

One fish, two fish!

An entire space can feel different just by changing the paint color; it has the ability to set different moods of a room, brighten spaces up, or even make them feel different in size! We have long seen trends of revamping spaces through the use of paint, such as adding textural aspects, adding unique twists, and reworking old surfaces.

If a fun paint color can make a room pop, then what can a goldfish mural do? Completely transform the room into a cute, unique, and tranquil space! This is exactly what artist @gardenfullofslugs has done. The talented muralist posted a video on TikTok showcasing her simple bathroom makeover that gave life to the small bathroom.

The artist chooses a muted pink with purple hues for the base paint, she then adds texture to the wall by sponging on a darker purple onto the freshly painted walls resembling misty clouds. The background is set for her to paint on her simple but incredibly cute goldfish who look like they are swimming gracefully. She did a fantastic job picking colors that complement each other, the purplish pink background blend beautifully with the light yellow and orange tones of the goldfish.The entire vibe of the bathroom is cute yet sophisticated.

If painting is your thing you have got to try adding a simple mural in your bathroom, wow yourself and your friends! 

