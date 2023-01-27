Tennessee Couple Builds Pantry Out of “Awkward” Space and It’s Absolutely Perfection

Everyone will want to try this now!

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I love these DIY Ikea pantry hacks just as much as the next DIYer that maybe lacks some serious renovation experience. I mean, transforming Ikea bookshelves into a beautiful kitchen staple is not only quite inexpensive to do, but it’s genius, too!

However, if you have major renovation skills and can transform awkward wall space into a dreamy walk-in pantry like this couple behind TikTok account @down_mulberry_lane, then why not do this beautiful renovation instead?

For this DIY renovation, the couple utilized this empty awkward wall space by adding a nice-sized opening to the front of it, creating a walk-in area that they transformed into their kitchen pantry with sleek open shelving, storage space, drawers and beautiful black sliding doors with semi-frosted windows.

It’s simply gorgeous and is a great sizes-pantry to be able to store many kitchen items and prepare your snacks and meals if necessary.

Unsurprisingly, many of their followers and viewers of the video are just as impressed with what the couple did with this blank space as I am!

Now, anyone else looking at the awkward blank wall space in their home wondering what they can transform it into?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.