Skip to main content

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So Yo Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

This is such a great idea.

I think most plant parents can agree that some of the cutest and most unique plant pots unfortunately don’t come with drainage holes, which is a bummer since plants need drainage holes to prevent the plant from receiving too much water, which can result in the plant rotting or collecting fungus and bacteria.

However, we no longer have to pass by those cute planters or be concerned that our plants aren’t able to get rid of that excess water at the bottom of the plant pot, thanks to this handy plant hack from TikTok plant lover @boholifeofjo.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, all the plant mom does is cut the top of a nursery pot to fit into the cute planter pot, leaving an inch between the nursery pot and the planter. Afterwards, she gives the plant a good soak while it’s in the nursery pot and allows it to drain completely before placing it into the planter pot.

That’s it! A viewer in the comment also shared a great idea mentioning how the red solo cups will work just as great if you no longer have the nursery pot.

We love this simple and easy to follow plant hack

Vintage Red and Black Tin Oil Lantern
Article

DIY Halloween Lanterns From the Dollar Store Are Too Cool

5 hours ago
Barefoot walking on clovers
Article

California Woman Proves Why Clover Lawns Are Superior to Grass Ones

6 hours ago
Mushroom Shelf
Article

Man Leaves Artwork Around For Lucky People To Find and TBH We’re Jealous Of His Town!

7 hours ago
Pothos
Article

Woman Swaps House Plant Stakes for Copper Wire and the Effect is Gorgeous

8 hours ago
Night sky
Article

This DIY Peter Pan Nursery Will Transport You to Neverland

9 hours ago
sweeping broom
Article

Woman Explains Why She Routinely Gives Her Broom a “Hair Cut”

11 hours ago
cleaning porch
Article

Woman Cleans Porch With Unexpected Ingredient and It Looks Amazing

12 hours ago
stuck on picture
Article

This Hack For Removing Stickers Is Pure Genius

13 hours ago
shutterstock_84890899
Article

Woman Shares Dad’s Trick For Watering Outdoor Potted Plants

14 hours ago
Autumn decorations
Article

This Woman's Autumn-Themed Front Porch Has Us Ready For the Fall Season

Jul 20, 2022
wallpaper
Article

Dallas Woman Shares How To Easily Make Any Regular Wallpaper Removable With Zero Damage

Jul 20, 2022
Succulent bowl
Article

Texas Woman DIYs Her Own Version Of a $205 Succulent Bowl and It’s Gorgeous

Jul 20, 2022
Insects on a plant
Article

Woman Uses Tape to Get Rid of Organic Garden Pests

Jul 20, 2022
blooming orchid
Article

If You Can’t Keep Orchids Alive, Try This Hack

Jul 20, 2022
Husband gardening
Article

Woman Catches Husband Wearing Her Shorts Gardening But the Joke Is Definitely On Him

Jul 20, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.