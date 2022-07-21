Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So Yo Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

I think most plant parents can agree that some of the cutest and most unique plant pots unfortunately don’t come with drainage holes, which is a bummer since plants need drainage holes to prevent the plant from receiving too much water, which can result in the plant rotting or collecting fungus and bacteria.

However, we no longer have to pass by those cute planters or be concerned that our plants aren’t able to get rid of that excess water at the bottom of the plant pot, thanks to this handy plant hack from TikTok plant lover @boholifeofjo.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, all the plant mom does is cut the top of a nursery pot to fit into the cute planter pot, leaving an inch between the nursery pot and the planter. Afterwards, she gives the plant a good soak while it’s in the nursery pot and allows it to drain completely before placing it into the planter pot.

That’s it! A viewer in the comment also shared a great idea mentioning how the red solo cups will work just as great if you no longer have the nursery pot.

We love this simple and easy to follow plant hack.