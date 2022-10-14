Skip to main content

Couple Texts Mysterious Number After Finding It On Painted Rock and What Happens Next Is So Special

How cool is this!

When you and your significant other take a stroll around town, you never know what you might find. Cute messages could be hidden all around town, or at home

However, TikToker @alliereed22 and her husband came upon something quite mysterious yet cute, as they share in their video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This reminds me of a time in New York City when I would come across random cards all over town like someone lost a deck of cards. However, to my disappointment, they never came with any inserted messages or a phone number. 

This is so cute and heartfelt. Look at that bee! But even better is the response, after they text a selfie of them holding the rock to the number, written on it.

"My mom passed away 13 years ago. On the anniversary of her death, I painted 13 rocks and hid them around town just to spread joy (and I love getting the pictures!). She used to tell me how bees could carry their body weight in nectar and still fly with their tiny wings which shouldn't be possible, so when you feel like you're carrying more than you can handle, think about bees."

Never ever have I encountered such a special meaning of a painted rock, laying in a river. But I've also never found any treasures hidden around the city. Maybe it is a Texas thing? Other TikTokers also thought fondly of this, with one replying,

"This may be the sweetest thing I've ever seen. I absolutely love this. For both of you."

Couldn't agree more!

