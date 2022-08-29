Skip to main content

This Small Town Girl's Treehouse Has Our Inner Child Screaming

...seriously, can we move in?

Growing up, we all dreamt of having a treehouse. The idea of having a “house” nestled into the branches and leaves of a big tree in our yard that served as a great escape where we can go and catch up with friends or spend “me” time reading our favorite book, was one of the coolest things that would excite just about every kid, even some adults. And that is exactly how TikTok content creator @georgiagracefitz feels seeing her treehouse dreams come to life and honestly, with the way it’s turning out, we don’t blame her!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the nice-sized treehouse sits pretty high in a tall tree that requires you to walk across a bridge in order to gain access to the loft-style treehouse. The downstairs portion is equipped with a desk, a sofa decked with plenty of comfortable throw pillows, new flooring and is complete with a deck that not only has stars carved into the wood, but also offers breathtaking views.

Thanks to some additional help she received from her dad, grandpa and her boyfriend this small town girl’s treehouse is coming together nicely.

How amazing is it to see her enjoying the treehouse of our childhood dreams?!

