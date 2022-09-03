Mom's Excitement Over Her Washing Line Hack Is Absolutely Adorable

Most of us have long since moved past the old-school ways of doing laundry, such as washing by hand or hanging our clothes out on the line to dry. After all, with high-powered washers and dryers, we can get the same load done in half the time with far less effort. But really, where is the fun in that?

Well, to be fair, there is just something a little special about line-dried clothing. Maybe it is the faint hint of fresh air or the crispness that only comes from being outside. Also, you don’t have problems cleaning out your washer or dryer if you use more manual methods for cleaning your clothes! It is even better when we have awesome people out there who are doing their best to make it a little easier on us!

Kira’s mother is just one such person. This awesome mom has been line-drying her clothes for a long time, so she’s picked up a thing or two when it comes to making the task just a little bit less of a chore. But it is her excitement in sharing this ‘hack’ with us that really makes us enjoy the clip!

The video starts off with Kira’s mom happily standing there, all her laundry on one arm. She then draws the line across, which for one is already a brilliant idea. After all, why would you leave a line standing and causing a problem when you have to duck under or go around when you can just have a retractable washing line? So that is one point in this mom’s favor.

Anyway, she draws the line across her patio before walking back to tighten and make sure that it is in place. She then starts walking back, laying out each piece of clothing one by one, which is when we get to see the genius. Kira’s mom, before she ever got started, had made sure to lay each garment on her arm through the holes. Then, as she pulled the line itself, she made sure to lay it along her arm, also through the holes. That way she just had to slide each shirt off as she walked, meaning no clothes pins are needed!

Her proud grin at the end is worth the entire watch, so absolute shout out to this adorable mom (and her loving kid who shared this with the world!)