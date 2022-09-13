Try This Cute Yarn DIY For Your Next Craft Project

Okay, so you have before you a skein of yarn. What is your first and most immediate thought? If you said cozy afternoon spent crocheting or knitting, then ding ding, you are just like us! That’s how we like to spend most of our crafty afternoons, but there’s more to yarn than exactly what you can do with a hook or a needle.

There are actually a ton of creative methods besides knitting and crocheting to use yarn. Even the tiny scraps or castoffs left over from your previous endeavor can be put to use! So, with that in mind, take a look at this cool little yarn craft project turned wall art that we think you’ll love!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

FangFang Yan from TikTok has a whole channel dedicated to various craft projects, and it was hard to pick just one to show off today. We eventually landed on this super creative wall hanging that can be made solely from yarn and something to hang it up on, and you could probably also do it solely using leftover scraps if you’d like to try it yourself!

The creator starts off by taping a single doubled up string to her wall, or you could do the same on any flat surface of your choosing. She then moves down the main strand with a knotting method that double loops the thread and allows the new strands to hang horizontally from the main one, which is done all the way down the entire length. This is followed up by some brushing and trimming to cut this down into a feather-like shape that forms the base of the piece.



Next the creator duplicates the same thing she did in the middle two times, each one shorter than the middle, so that there are two more ‘feathers’ overlapping the middle section. Keep repeating this process until you have as few or as many feathers as you like, try out different color combinations or patterns, and overall, just have fun with it!