Skip to main content

Try This Cute Yarn DIY For Your Next Craft Project

Okay, but how easy is this?!

Okay, so you have before you a skein of yarn. What is your first and most immediate thought? If you said cozy afternoon spent crocheting or knitting, then ding ding, you are just like us! That’s how we like to spend most of our crafty afternoons, but there’s more to yarn than exactly what you can do with a hook or a needle.

There are actually a ton of creative methods besides knitting and crocheting to use yarn. Even the tiny scraps or castoffs left over from your previous endeavor can be put to use! So, with that in mind, take a look at this cool little yarn craft project turned wall art that we think you’ll love!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

FangFang Yan from TikTok has a whole channel dedicated to various craft projects, and it was hard to pick just one to show off today. We eventually landed on this super creative wall hanging that can be made solely from yarn and something to hang it up on, and you could probably also do it solely using leftover scraps if you’d like to try it yourself!

The creator starts off by taping a single doubled up string to her wall, or you could do the same on any flat surface of your choosing. She then moves down the main strand with a knotting method that double loops the thread and allows the new strands to hang horizontally from the main one, which is done all the way down the entire length. This is followed up by some brushing and trimming to cut this down into a feather-like shape that forms the base of the piece.


Next the creator duplicates the same thing she did in the middle two times, each one shorter than the middle, so that there are two more ‘feathers’ overlapping the middle section. Keep repeating this process until you have as few or as many feathers as you like, try out different color combinations or patterns, and overall, just have fun with it!

woman making art
Article

Abstract Artist Makes The Coolest Wall Art Using Hot Glue and Glitter

bee on flower
Article

Woman Rescues Tiny Bee From Terrible Fate

white benches
Article

Man Dupes $300 Bench for Just $50

shutterstock_1157162197
Article

Man Creates Gorgeous Table That Perfectly Camouflages Your Porch Packages

shutterstock_1887136291
Article

Wife Catches Husband Hanging Up Every Single Painting She’s Done

shutterstock_1196302930
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Farmhouse Fall Wreath For Under $10

halloween candle
Article

Woman Recreates Bath & Body Works Halloween Candle Holder With Supplies From Target Dollar Bin

shutterstock_1919054342
Article

Woman Concots Genius Way to Trap Lantern Flies

upside down flower
Article

Watch This Man Concoct the Strangest Upside Down Flower Arrangement

mothman
Article

North Carolina Creator Shows Off Her Coolest Creepy Butterfly 'Transformation'

shutterstock_212817754
Article

Artist Makes Insane Design On House Out of Roof Shingles

shutterstock_1936619788
Article

This Attic Transformation Will Legitimately Blow Your Mind

christmas ornaments
Article

London Woman Makes Pretty Bauble Trellis That Will Have You Wishing It Was Christmas

shutterstock_1039674865
Article

Artist Makes Magical Mushrooms Out Of Fairy Lights and Hot Glue

vines on trellis
Article

Woman Creates Gorgeous Porch Trellis With Just Fishing Line

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.