Skip to main content

Here’s how to Deep Clean Your Cutting Boards

OMG Looking at what came out of them is so gross.

There are so many household-cleaning hacks, and thanks to TikTok we will never take simple pantry items for granted. Also, did you know that if you use your wooden chopping boards for preparing food, and not for one of these three ways of using a chopping board, you have to deep clean it?

TikToker @tanyahomeinspo shows us how it is done the proper way and the results are straight-up scary!

WATCH THE VIDEO

It's fair to say that if you use wooden boards to chop up meats, you have to keep in mind that wood is porous and requires deep cleaning, as you can see in the video. Therefore it is recommended to use silicon boards for meats and fish, and wooden boards for veggies and fruits. However, you still have to clean them after each use and deep clean them once a week. All you need for the deep clean are just three things; an aluminum tray, boiling hot water, and dish soap such as Dawn. Place the wooden boards into the tray, pour the water over it so they are covered, add some dish soap, move them around a bit to activate the soap, and then let it sit for the water and the soap to do its magic. And with magic, I mean deep cleaning them. After a good while, maybe 20 minutes or so, you'll be surprised what to find in the water. That questionable residue is probably due to bacteria and leftover food that was stuck to it, or meat juices. Either way, it is quite gross.

The comments section was filled with mixed feelings. As some TikTokers say soaking wooden boards in water is bad for the wood and they could split or crack, others suggested rubbing them with oil after the cleaning to make them look like new again. 

We just have to try it out ourselves!

digging into ground
Article

Couple Buys 1909 House And Finds Tons Of Buried Treasure In Backyard

Bathroom
Article

Look at This Cool Budget-Friendly DIY Bathroom Glam Up

creepy baby doll
Article

This Subtle, Eerie Halloween Decoration Will Freak All the Neighbors Out

kitchen renovation
Article

Watch This Woman Redesigns Her Kitchen for Under $500

bright pink door
Article

This Is Proof That Painting Your Front Door Can Change Everything

string lights
Article

Don’t Take Down Your Summer String Lights Just Yet… Do This Instead

outdoor rain shower
Article

Woman’s Parents Who Live Deep In the Woods Have Outdoor Shower and It’s Magical

olive paint color
Article

People Are Obsessing Over This Trendy Color

home surveillance camera
Article

Camera Catches Neighbor Blatantly Stealing From Porch

putting up decorations
Article

CT Woman Shares All Of the Quirky Ways She Uses Things In Her Apartment NOT For Their Intended Purpose

modern staircase with bookshelf
Article

Couple Replaces a Railing With a Built-In Bookshelf and It’s Gorgeous

paned glass
Article

If You Need to Paint Paned Windows, This Trick Could Be a Life-Saver

white vase
Article

12-Year-Old Makes Modern Planter Using Kitchenware and We're Shook

colorful pumpkins
Article

If Your Hosting a Fancy Fall Party, You need This Pumpkin Napkin Tutorial

burned wood planks
Article

This Furniture Salve Is a Game-Changer

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.