Woman Gives Propagation Wall a Little Oomph With Some Basic Cutting Boards

It looks so much more elegant.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you are a plant geek chances are you know what a propagation wall is, or chances are you probably have one of your own! If you haven’t heard of this before it is a wall dedicated to the propagation of your plant cuttings. A propagation station if you will. Typically vases strung onto a wall filled with water and sporting tiny plant shoots out of each of them, as the plants grow larger the wall begins to fill in more!

They are relatively easy to create, and can be simple, with clear vases and water, or be stand outs, with different colored and varying shaped vases.

TikTok content creator @georginashomedecor recently upgraded her simple propagation wall and the makeover she gave it is oh so cool!

The woman’s propagation wall was previously a plain white wall with clear vases, filled with water holding all green plant shoots, to say it was simple is a bit of an understatement.

To amp up her propagation wall the woman first paints it a super fun gray blue color and then adds different size and shaped wood cutting boards behind each propagation vase.

It completely transformed her propagation wall and is a plant parent hack we will be saving!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.