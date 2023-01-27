Please Do Not Use “Simmer Puo Broth” In Plug-In Air Fresheners

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The plug in wall air fresheners have made the media time and time again. In 2022 a recall was announced for Glade plug-in fresheners. There has been a rise in risk of human health from phthalates, a chemical that can cause hormonal abnormalities, reproductive problems, and birth defects. They have also caused problems in pets, since their noses are a lot stronger than ours they have led to dizziness, vomiting, and problems with their nervous systems.

Basically there are a lot better solutions for keeping a home smelling good. Candles, coffee bean blends, oil stick diffusers, and boiling potpourri. There has been a TikTok trend going around that TikToker @opheliaguesses posted about that is not only unconventional, it's extremely dangerous, and we are here to beg you not to try it.

The woman makes a boiling stew of water, bay leaves, vanilla, rosemary, chives, and cinnamon. After boiling the mixture for sometime she then filled her previously used diffuser with the mixture and plugged it back into the wall.

Please. Do. Not. Do. This.

We love a good TikTok trend but this one is just flat out dangerous, these plug in devices already pose a fire threat and the oil is meat to heat up and diffuse, when is comes to water it creates an unknown circumstance, the water could get too hot, and seep into the socket.

Not only is it a concern for fire hazard but anytime you use natural organic plant material there is a concern for mold, and without even knowing you could be pumping mold steam into your house.

