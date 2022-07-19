Woman Proves Dark Paint Doesn’t ‘Ruin’ a Room

Painting the rooms in your house has always been a great, and often beautiful, way of adding some much-needed color and focal points. You can express yourself in so many ways, and even mix and match color schemes between walls, accents, and various décor pieces.

But we’ve often been told to steer away from darker colors - it makes your room too dark and feels smaller than it is. However, one woman says to nix the lighter paints and go for something a bit on the darker side (and we don’t think you will regret it!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creators over at the Victorian Octagon on TikTok are restoring an old home that is over one hundred and forty years old. That means they get to try a few new things, and one of those things is darker paint instead of a more traditional, lighter color.

We get to watch as coat after coat of paint goes up on the walls - a gorgeous deep blue with hints of green that reminds us of some deep sea painting. Combined with black accents, including black trim along the join of ceiling and wall as well as around the doors and windows, the overall look is, well… pretty dark. Even the ceiling gets a dark coat of paint!

The creator does point out that the room gets a lot of natural light, and she has a gorgeous, well-lit chandelier to help light up the space. But overall we are loving the look - it really lends itself to the overall elegance and unique molding and layout of the old-style room, and brings us back to olden days when the original homeowners probably spent their time entertaining guests in that very room.

So how about it? Would you be brave enough to slap up a coat of equally dark paint on your own walls?