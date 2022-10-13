Skip to main content

Watch This Facebook Market Place Mirror Turn to the Dark Side

Gothic never looked better!

However the saying goes, "once you go black, you never go back," definitely has a deeper meaning to it. I mean there is a whole subculture dedicated to the color black, and there is just something soothing about gothic aesthetics, such as these goth-inspired painted black floors.

TikToker @lea_lostt also thought anything in black looks so much better, as she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I must agree! This vintage mirror already looks like it's from the Victorian era anyways and goths love Victorian anything. 

She got hers from Facebook Marketplace but I am sure you can find similar ones at thrift stores and of course, estate sales are also a great option. As you can see in the video, she doesn't cover the entire area of the mirror with spray paint but leaves the crown partially in its natural wood color and just adds a few black accents to create some texture. This certainly adds some character to the finished piece as well. To achieve this look, she just used some painter's tape and taped the area she wanted to preserve in its natural state.

Not sure which paint was used here but it is recommended to use paint specifically designed for wood, such as the Rust-Oleum brand. 

I am in love with this makeover.

