Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Add Big Art to the Living Room While Having a Date Night

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Date night with your partner is always nice when you both put on your date-night attire and head out to your favorite restaurant to catch up with each other over drinks and dinner.

However, if you have young kids and don’t have the resources to get a sitter, or just prefer having a low-key date night, then this artistic date night idea from TikTok user @tender___co is perfect for you and your partner!

So, rather than get dressed up and leave your home to go out for dinner and a movie, she suggests using acrylic paint and your fingers on a big canvas to create art for your home! I personally love this idea and can attest that it’s been a favorite date night for me and my husband that we’ve done over the years. And of course, it’s customizable so you can opt to do acrylic finger paints on smaller canvases or use paint brushes. You can also have dinner delivered or put together a charcuterie board of your favorite snacks and pair it with a chilled glass of wine or anon-alcoholic beverage of your choice.

This date night not only gives you the opportunity to create stunning art for your home, but also beautiful memories with your partner!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.