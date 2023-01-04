Woman’s Epic Journey to Redo Daughter’s Bathroom Has Stunning Results

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you ever wanted to go out of your way to do something nice for someone else? Maybe it’s rearranging furniture and cleaning up for a family member or going all out and doing a complete top to bottom renovation? Or maybe it is something that you plan on doing one day, you just haven’t quite gotten around to it (I feel your pain!)



Well, maybe you can take some inspiration from one mama over on TikTok - Kylie Katich, and her complete overhaul of her daughter’s bathroom from drab to fabulous (complete with just a few hiccups along the way!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

I’d like to start off by saying that this particular video is one of several that Kylie did as she documented the bathroom transformation, but in my opinion, it also shows off some of the less ‘savory’ sides of remodels.

This video in particular starts off with the rather unfortunate effect of Kylie walking into the bathroom to check on the paint, only to see that all of the walls are peeling in a pretty… creepy fashion. The white covering the tan underneath is just peeling off in great gobs, but luckily it seems that once peeled and repainted, the same issue didn’t pop up again.

I wonder why it did it the first time?



The rest of the redo goes at least slightly more according to plan, with the vanity getting a gorgeous green makeover as well as the addition of plenty of brand-new pieces to the room before the door also gets a fresh coat of paint to help bring it in line with the rest of the room.

The end result is one that is truly stunning, and I cannot even begin to imagine just how happy Kylie’s daughter is going to be once she sees her brand-new bathroom!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.