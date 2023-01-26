Daughter Repaints Mom’s “Hated” Bedroom a Very Chic Color In Secret

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you ever looked at your bedroom and thought ‘this just doesn’t work for me anymore’? I know I have. Whether it is how I have arranged it that now irritates me, or a paint color that I now regret ever picking out, I’ve probably updated my bedroom more than any other room in the house. And I’m not the only one!



Just take TikTok creator Arabella whose mom ‘hated’ her bedroom, so, being the good daughter, Arabella had to come in and fix it for her… even better, it was a total surprise!

As the story goes, Arabella’s mom hated her bedroom, but she just seemed to never find the time or energy to go ahead and redo it for herself. Sounds like a lot of moms and parents in general out there, if I am being honest!

And personally, I can see why her mom disliked it. The color on the walls is a sort of Pepto Bismol pink, but not as bright, and just wasn’t really doing anything for whatever was inside the room. It doesn’t help that there is also a random beige accent wall that isn’t helping either.

So Arabella goes ahead and moves everything out of the room, including an old sea painting that is just randomly stuck up on a wall, and gets to work. Everything gets taped off before she starts painting, transforming the room from icky pink to a sage green that is soothing, pretty, and a far cry from the original shade of the walls.

The end result is quite lovely, and regardless of whether or not it is her mom’s new favorite color, I bet that she will appreciate the effort nevertheless!



