Mama Lets Her Kiddo Choose The Look Of Her Room and the Results are Stunning

She did such a good job!

When you think about remodeling a kid’s bedroom you might touch base with your child, and get their opinions on what they might like or what colors they’d pick, but for the most part, it is probably you doing the work. Right? Its just easier, and often we subtly influence how our kids decorate, but what if you let the one who lives in said room to make all the design choices?

Their picks just might surprise you, as one mama found out when she let her daughter take the lead on designing her own room!

Molly of TheRenegadeHome has a young daughter and the pair recently decided that, since said daughter was getting to be a bit older now, they would redo her room together. But unlike most parents, Molly let go of the reins and let her kiddo take charge when it came to, well, everything!

So from design aesthetics to paint colors to bedding choices - all of it was done by the daughter. Now, we know what you are thinking… Isn’t this just a recipe for disaster and mismatched colors and all sorts of other not-quite-right things? Well, in this case you (and we) would be very, very wrong!

Molly’s daughter has an impeccable sense for what works (seriously, we see big things in this girl’s future), starting with her choice of a retro vibe and look for her room. All of the walls are painted an off white, then finished off with some retro colored stripes right down the center to help break up the room and walls.

Then came the furniture - thrifted items which really helped tie in that retro feel. Add on some similarly themed light fixtures, carpet, and a few more bits and bobs and the entire room come together in stunning fashion. We have to admit to being incredibly impressed with all of the different pieces that Molly’s daughter picked out for herself, and we really wouldn’t mind if she came out and did our own rooms as well!

