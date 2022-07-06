Skip to main content

Daughter Scares Dad In The Middle Of The Night and It's Hilarious

We can't stop laughing!

Kids typically look to their parents for protection when they get scared. If it’s their first time sleeping in their bedroom and they can’t sleep at night because they had a bad dream, the child usually calls for the parents to come into the room and help them fall back to sleep. In other instances, the child will make their way into their parents’ room and ask to sleep with them.

The latter appears to be the case in this video uploaded by TikTok account @funny.sceness. Dad woke up to his daughter standing in front of him and his reaction is spot on and hilarious!

In the video surveillance, you see the daughter walk up to the bedside with her head down and her hair in her face, while the father and sibling are in the bed sleep. We’re not sure if the daughter said anything or not, but the dad looked up and jumped back, waking up the other child before actually realizing that the person standing in front him was his daughter and not a supernatural character out of “The Grudge.” What makes it even more hilarious is the way the daughter jumped back, too!

Viewers took to the comments to share their responses to the video. “My daughter did that but she was crawling on the floor….all I thought was ‘The Grudge,’” @ombre45 wrote. "She scared herself too, LOL,” @rogueohboii commented. “The way the little boy hopped up too, LOL,” @tattedq wrote. “I saw his soul left his body for a second, LOL,” ar.mi.en_02 commented.

We’ve all been there before and can relate to both dad and daughter. Thankfully, it wasn’t anything serious that scared them and the video made for a good laugh.

