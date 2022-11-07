Skip to main content

Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective

We want to try!

Got some cabinets or other spaces in your house that need a good Fall cleaning? You can be that we do… And unfortunately, some of those spaces are a bit harder to reach than others, but they still need a good scrub down.

Luckily one TikTok creator has made life that much easier for us (and you) by sharing her secret and simple ‘recipe’ for keeping her own cabinets squeaky clean and dust free!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Valeria Rangel has recently made a habit of doing things around her house that she’d honestly rather not be doing. After all, there’s only so much time in the day, and she’d much rather be out chilling on her front porch or sipping a drink rather than scrubbing her cabinets or baseboards.

But those things still need to get done, and there’s no one else who will do it for her. So she simply rolls up her sleeves and comes up with her concoction that helps make cleaning just a bit easier - soapy and sudsy water using Dawn dish soap. Now, we love Dawn. It is tough on food and messes when we need it to be, but it also won’t leave streaks or sud spots where you don’t want them. Of course, it is often looked at as a cleaner for stronger chemicals, but when you’re cleaning hard-to-reach spots and you just want to get it done, Dawn is more than capable of doing the trick.

So all Valeria does is get herself a bucket of sudsy water and get to work. A scrub brush soaked in the soap does most of the hard work for her and she brushes down each of the cabinets, getting into all the weird nooks and crannies, before allowing it to sit for just a minute while she does the rest of the cabinetry on that level. Then there’s just a quick wipe down with a hand towel and that is literally it!

Let this be your sign to finally clean all those kitchen cabinets and get your home squeaky clean in time for the holidays!


