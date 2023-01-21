Dawn Dish Soap and This Special Sponge Is the Magic Tools for Actually Cleaning Walls

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have pets or kids, you are no stranger to dirty walls, especially if you have white walls. Long stretches of hallways that have the same dirty grime streak that spans the entire length, the same height as your dog who leans against the wall when he walks. Dirty brown spots that mark where hands are placed when little kids yank on door knobs with all their might, trying to open the door.

These kinds of dirty walls all have one thing in common, they are incredibly hard to clean. Common household cleaners won’t beat it either- trust me we’ve tried them. That is why we were so excited to see the cleaning hack TikToker and cleaning expert @gillaleighhome.designs posted about in a recent video of hers, it cleans walls and is a combination of two beloved things.

As with all great things this powerful stuff can clean, it's no surprise Dawn dish soap is the magic cleaning ingredient used for dirty walls. Alongside Dawn dish the soap its trusty sidekick for getting grimy walls clean is the Mr. Clean Magic eraser sponge.

Filling a small bucket with warm water the woman adds a few drops of Dawn and uses the magic sponge to scrub the dirty patches out of her white walls.

