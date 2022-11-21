Dawn Powerwash Magically Cleans Your Crocs

Crocs are one of the hottest fashion trends of 2022. They are a hidden gem as far as the mileage you can put on them, they seem to last forever with little wear of the sole and the same cushiony comfort in the heel pad as they day they were bought.

Crocs are both stylish and functional, easy to slip on and off, and quick to rinse off. The only downfall- which ever Croc owner knows- is the discoloration the lighter colored pairs get, similar to brown spots on walls they are extremely hard to wash off, but TikToker @cleanthatup posted a video shows the magic weapon for cleaning Crocs; Dawn Powerwash soap.

Starting with two dirty yellow Croc’s the man compares two cleaning methods, tossing one Croc in the washer machine with a load of rags, and the other Croc gets washed by hand with a soft bristle brush, a bucket of warm water and Dawn Powerwash. After the washer machine ends he pulls the Croc out and reveals a sad still dirty Croc, so he gets to work testing his other method. He sprays the Dawn Powerwash onto the Croc, using the soft bristle brush he starts scrubs the surface and the underside of the Croc, gives it a rinse off in water and the results make it look brand new.

If you have Crocs you love but hate the stains try the Dawn Powerwash on them, and who knows you may just turn a few more heads!

