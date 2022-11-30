Save Money on Dawn Powerwash Soap With This Simple Hack!

I think it’s pretty evident at this point — Dawn dish soap is practically an all-in-one cleaner that can pretty much get your household out of a ton of messy situations. You can use the powerful scum-fighting soap to make your jewelry look brand new, clean your garbage disposal amongst many other unexpected things, brighten your white laundry, and even as a major ingredient in a DIY spray to keep spiders away.

Knowing Dawn dish soap can do all of this and more, it makes so much sense if you have a stash built up of the fan favorite dish soap, however, if you’re in love with Dawn Powerwash, then you know it can be quite expensive to keep repurchasing. Thankfully, though, we have a simple hack from TikTok content creator @karaskorner_123 that shows us how to potentially never run out of Dawn Powerwash again!

To do this simple hack, all you need to do is add a few drops of regular Dawn dish soap to the Dawn Powerwash bottle, fill it up with water, add a little bit of alcohol and simply place the lid back on. How easy is that?! She claims the secret to Dawn Powerwash is the mechanism in the bottle, so because of this, you can simply reuse the bottle and do your own refill.

Like fellow TikTok user @o0ojuststacyo0o wrote in the comment section, here’s to hoping that Dawn does’t see this video and opt to permanently seal the bottle!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.