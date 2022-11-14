Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning

So, we’ve gone on and raved about the wonder of Dawn dish soap before. You can use this stuff practically anywhere, even cleaning outdoor things like rugs and porches, without having to worry too much about it getting into the local water supply or hurting grass and gardens. (We still recommend you keep an eye out any time you clean, especially outdoors, but that is just in general.)

The awesome power of Dawn has been proven, once again, in a recent video by Donna Mendoza, aka The Cleaning Lady, whose entire channel is dedicated to just that - cleaning!

In this video, Donna whips out her two favorite tools for cleaning - Dawn dish soap and an everyday Dollar Store broom. Below her feet is a tile floor that looks… well, honestly it doesn’t look that bad and if you hadn’t told us, we might even think that it was clean!

But looks can be deceiving, as Donna proves when she squirts a bunch of Dawn on the floor followed up by just a little bit of Awesome and starts scrubbing away at the floor with her cheapie broom. She powers her way throughout the kitchen, getting all those dirty nooks and crannies including the grout between each of the tiles, and you can already see the froth and bubbles come up, tinged a slight grey from the dirt.

A spin-mop comes next, just to get everything up off the floor since leaving an even slightly soapy residue behind is not the point of this exercise, and if you have stuck around you will see the best AND most disgusting part - the final pour. An entire bucket full of disgustingly dirty water goes down the sink drain, and we couldn’t have imagined just how much gunk was left over, even after the floor having been cleaned previously!



This is sure to change up our cleaning game and we are going to have to seriously rethink just how clean our floors actually are after this one!



