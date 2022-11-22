Get Jewelry Sparkling Again With a Little Help from Dawn Dish Soap

Jewelry is some of the most valuable pieces that we own and should be treated with proper care. And one of the best ways to care for your jewelry is by keeping your beautiful pieces clean. Thankfully, it’s really not as intimidating as it may seem to get all the lotion and everyday grime that our jewelry tends to collect on a daily basis. As a matter of fact, all you really need is Dawn dish soap, according to TikTok user @randomsweetness.

That’s right, the soap that you use to wash your dishes (and apparently can use for so may other things like this hack or this unexpected kitchen hack) can also clean your jewelry and make your pieces sparkle again!

To make the trick work, all you need to do is place Dawn dish soap and windex optional, but we’ll explain a little later) in the microwave for one minute and soak your jewelry in the DIY solution for 30 minutes. Afterwards, get a soft-bristled toothbrush and gently scrub your jewelry until it’s clean to your satisfaction. In the video, she cleaned her wedding ring and it’s amazing how much dirt and grime came out of her set with this solution — we’re impressed!

Something to note — if you don’t have windex on hand, may viewers in the comment section say Dawn dish soap and warm water does amazing at cleaning your jewelry on its’ own as well!

