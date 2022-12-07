Dawn Dish Soap Hack Will Get Rid of Condensation On Windows

The season is changing for many, and while there are probably those of you out there who have already experienced your first snows of the season, there are others out there who are still doing that hot-to-cold and back-again dance! Sadly that can come with a lot of problems, from extra cleaning to a ton of condensation, especially on your windows!



Well good news for all condensation sufferers, there may be a quick and easy solution for you as Lynsey the QueenOfClean shares!

So let me just start off by saying that this one might surprise you quite a bit, just as it did me. Now, it is true you could run out and buy a dehumidifier and plug it into your room, but you would need one for every room that you have windows in and that would probably get quite expensive over time.

Instead, grab something cheap - some Dawn dish soap. Take the smallest dab, put it on a dry cloth, then rub it into the window on the inside. Make sure you are not using too much or you might wake up with bubbles instead of the intended effect the next morning. That small dab will do you, and just rub it in thoroughly throughout the entire window. Repeat the process for each and every window that you have, and if you are seeing streaks, then you are using a bit too much!

The idea behind this hack is that the soap acts as a layer between your window and the soap, never allowing the water to build up and condensate down. You can also try this hack on your car windows, as they tend to get a bit fogged up in the morning thanks to the interior-versus-exterior temperature difference!



