Man Shares How Your Closet Could Be Hiding Dead (But Useful) Space

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You've probably asked yourself the same questions whenever you move into a new home, such as who built this home that way? And why? Because certain things just don't make sense. Like every closet should come with built-in shelves, so you don't have to build them yourself.

TikTok creator @codyrobley explains what contractors, who build closets, should do instead. Let's find out!

Wow! It definitely is more spacious now!

As you can see in the video, the closet prior had two sliding doors, which he removed because the closet space with the doors would be tiny and awkward. So what he did instead, was use a laser to cut through the drywall and remove it, pretty easy according to Cody, especially with metal studs. And look how much more closet space he created. He mentioned that this would fit one of these wardrobe closets from IKEA's PAX System.

Good to know!

People on TikTok also had a few things to say about this.

As TikToker @robbyharvey767 wrote,

"Builder here. Standard material sizes and cost drive most production home designs. Buyers demand the lowest cost. Built-in closets are a big add."

That makes sense.

Another person (@starlord10333) posted,

"Because without doors it's not considered a closet, and the room therefore can't be considered a bedroom."



To which Cody replied,

"Madness! It’s all a ploy from closet door lobbyists."



And TikToker @danielwinters65 said,

"For potential DIYers in the comments- most of you won’t have metal studs. Please just make sure nothing you’re removing is load-bearing first."



Are you taking notes?

I think creating a DIY walk-in closet is doable in most cases, as Cody demonstrated. You just need to know what you're doing, what the material - you're working with - is made of, and you need to have the right tools handy.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.