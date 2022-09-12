Girlfriend Surprises Star Wars Obsessed Boyfriend With Insanely Cool “Death Star” Wall

Star Wars has long been an inspiration for many, be it art, books, movies, or more, and we can certainly see why! The story of the films are so rich and complex; there are both heroes and villains (and villains who become heroes and vice versa) to root for, and glorious aesthetics that provide the perfect backdrop for so many ideas.

This inspiration has spread pretty darn far in the past decades since the movies were first released; we’ve seen so many jaw-dropping things created with them in mind. You can check out a Star War’s themed in-home theatre, or even the following video of one girlfriend’s loving gift to her loved one.

Okay, let’s get real here for a second. If you are a Star Wars fan, particularly of the Dark Side vibe, then you are going to want to hire Chanel to do your room for you the same way she did for her boyfriend, Richie. It is literally that cool.

In this video we join the couple as Chanel is first showing Richie the room, and we get to see the surprise and even awe on his face as he gets to see the whole thing, in person. At first we just get his reaction, but then the camera pans around and we finally get to see it… THE wall. The wall of all our nerdiest dreams.

On each side of two Empire-aesthetic themed wall panels is a star-themed painting. The dark, star-flecked sky looks imposing between the two white wall panels and is just so impressive looking. Chanel has even set it up so that the lightning reflects the Dark Side - going blood red with the flick of a switch.

Now, one commenter has suggested that instead of the star-scene Chanel should have added a TV so that you could play Star Wars and really complete the overall look, but honestly, we really like it the way it is. Simple, classy, yet its got those perfect Dark Side vibes that made the Empire so powerful and so memorable.