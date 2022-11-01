Skip to main content

This Is the Easiest Way to Remove Iron-On Decals

So smart!

One of the worst things about making mistakes, is having to start over. However, the silver lining in beginning again is you have the opportunity to learn from your mistakes. Thankfully, though, some mistakes are quite easy to bounce back from without leaving any damaging evidence behind.

And TikTok content  creator @ronueshop proves just that when she shows us how to save a t-shirt from an iron-on decal mistake. It’s actually a lot easier than you might think!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Originally using a cricut machine to create her iron-on decal t-shirt, she showed the appropriate steps to take when you realize you made a mistake with the decals. What you’ll need to do is grab a clothing ion and turn it on to ensure it gets hot. Next, you’ll place their onto the iron with the iron-on decals you need to remove on the actual metal part of the iron. Once the iron heats up, you’ll want to carefully use a sticker lifting tool to remove the decals to complete this simple tutorial. Bow, depending on the quality and color of the shirt, you may see the outline of the decal, however, this tip works and many of her followers are grateful that she shared and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Such a great idea!! Thank you for sharing!!” @bigtswife1 wrote. “Acetone works also, it’s great for stubborn vinyl.” @your_lumbertonhomegirl shared. "Freaking genius,” @bigmomma3479 commented. "I can attest this 1000% works…” @jennwms007 shared.

There you have it, folks. Another helpful tip to add to your arsenal if you need it!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

wood spoon
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Deep Clean Your Wooden Spoons (And how to Do It)

shutterstock_1135138004
Article

Watch This Woman’s Apartment Get the Pastel Makeover of Her Dreams

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

glass photo box
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

cutting hole in door
Article

Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

slat wall in bedroom
Article

Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

christmas stocking
Article

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Hilarious light kick
Article

Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

goth knives
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Woman’s “Goth Kitchen Finds”

Sewing
Article

Woman Sews Her Own Wedding Gown and It Is a Stunner

shutterstock_306671300
Article

Man Makes a Good Case for Why You Shouldn’t Rake Up Your Leaves

House Plants
Article

Every Plant Lover Needs to Make This DIY Living Plant Coffee Table

Kitten
Article

This Cat’s Bedroom Is More Elegant Than Most People’s Bedrooms

candles
Article

Man’s Dollar Store Idea Will Have You Spending Less Than $10 On High-End Looking Decor

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Watch This Woman Transform Her Kitchen With One Simple Hack

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.