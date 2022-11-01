This Is the Easiest Way to Remove Iron-On Decals

One of the worst things about making mistakes, is having to start over. However, the silver lining in beginning again is you have the opportunity to learn from your mistakes. Thankfully, though, some mistakes are quite easy to bounce back from without leaving any damaging evidence behind.

And TikTok content creator @ronueshop proves just that when she shows us how to save a t-shirt from an iron-on decal mistake. It’s actually a lot easier than you might think!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Originally using a cricut machine to create her iron-on decal t-shirt, she showed the appropriate steps to take when you realize you made a mistake with the decals. What you’ll need to do is grab a clothing ion and turn it on to ensure it gets hot. Next, you’ll place their onto the iron with the iron-on decals you need to remove on the actual metal part of the iron. Once the iron heats up, you’ll want to carefully use a sticker lifting tool to remove the decals to complete this simple tutorial. Bow, depending on the quality and color of the shirt, you may see the outline of the decal, however, this tip works and many of her followers are grateful that she shared and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Such a great idea!! Thank you for sharing!!” @bigtswife1 wrote. “Acetone works also, it’s great for stubborn vinyl.” @your_lumbertonhomegirl shared. "Freaking genius,” @bigmomma3479 commented. "I can attest this 1000% works…” @jennwms007 shared.

There you have it, folks. Another helpful tip to add to your arsenal if you need it!

