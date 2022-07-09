Watch How These Simple Decals Totally Transform a Room For Half the Price of Painting

Have you been looking for new ways to change up a room without taking up a lot of room in your budget or maybe something that is a little more renter-friendly than putting some nails in a wall to hang up a painting?

What if we told you there is a simple, easy way to get around all that and add a little spice to your walls without damaging them or wasting tons of money?! Yeah, we thought you’d be interested!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This handy home hack comes to us by way of Kaitlen Warren over on TikTok! She decided that her house just didn’t quite look how she wanted it to, and she just needed a little extra something to help jazz it up.

Her answer? Decals. Yes, decals. And no, not quite like the ones you would put on your car, but also not far off from those either! These decals are easy to apply and, unlike stencils or other kinds of wall art, don’t need you to bust out the paint or the nails. They can be easily removed, added to, or changed out on a whim and appear to take almost no time at all to put up!

Kaitlin shows off the awesome ‘retro’ look of her bathroom, made complete with a pale green-ish grey shade on the walls and some star decals straight out of "I Dream of Jeannie." And we, as well as most commenters, are absolutely in love. There are many who are already making plans, whether it be for a nursery or their own bedrooms they want to update. Kaitlin gives us a good hint at where to find similar decals (as well as that fabulous color of paint that she used in her bathroom), and we can already see exactly where this is going!



Time for a remodel!