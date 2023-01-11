The “Most Organized Man In America” Shares His Decluttering Tips to Help Let Go of Sentimental Items

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Decluttering your space may be necessary, but it isn’t always easy. Often times, people tend to hold onto things for sentimental value, such as they value the person who gifted them the item or they may not want to let go of a certain shirt because they were wearing it when they went on their first date with their spouse.

Everyone has their own specific reasons as to why they hold onto sentimental items, however, if decluttering your home is something you’ve been wanting to do but are unsure of how to cut ties with items you no longer need, but are solely holding onto because of the memories, try these tips from TikTok content creator @andrewmellen.

His first decluttering tip is simply to remind you that your home is not a museum. Just because someone gifted you an item that they thought you’d love, doesn’t mean you’re obligated to keep it. He suggests for you to release any item that you’re keeping solely out of guilt.

His second tip is to separate items from the stories. He mentions that mementos from your life that no longer serve a purpose may be harder to part with because when you see the object, you get to relive that moment in your head. The key to combat this is to not relive that story. Simply leave the room for a few moments, come back in and truly analyze the item you’re holding onto. If you can verify that these items are no longer serving a purpose in your life, it’s okay to let it go.

For his final tip, he suggests that for items that you don’t want to keep sitting around, but would love to look back on later — such as photos or letters — you can either create a digital library of these items or place them in a beautiful photo book or box that is neatly tucked away and kept safe. Because photos can be some of the hardest items to declutter, it helps to set a timer for how long you intend to go through the photos to avoid taking a long trip down memory lane. Once you’ve sorted through the photos, ask yourself if you really want to put those particular photos in an album book and if the answer is “no,” you’re officially free to let go of them.

These tips seem quite practical and can be hugely beneficial to help declutter your space.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.