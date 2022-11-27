Mom Decorates Daughter’s Room For Last Christmas Home Before Wedding and It’s So Bittersweet

However, she does get to take them with her.

The holidays are a time for family, and they can also be a time to remember the passing of loved ones. But what if you’re also celebrating your child leaving home to begin the next chapter of their life?

You can probably guess what this means for the mother: Next year, she won't have her daughter in her house. And if you're anything like me, that thought is just slightly bittersweet.

Many moms of the internet agreed with the sentiments behind this mom's Christmas room makeover.

"That’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life." @Jessica Gentile

While other moms knew they had to begin this idea in their own homes.

"Immediately all bedrooms need decorations." @Sara

"Will 100000% be doing this for my kids now, thanks." @Frankie Glover

"Such an intentional gesture." @Audrey Nicole

Some of us know what it feels like to start getting bummed out around Christmas because our children grow up so fast, and they only live with us a little longer. It's not just about the presents—it's about watching them open their gifts with excitement on Christmas morning as they run around making snow angels outside (and then back inside when it starts raining). It's also about looking at them without worrying about what kind of trouble they're getting into outside school hours. Maybe even figure out some way to get along better than we do these days before it becomes too late?

Plenty of reasons why having an empty nest isn't all bad!

We love how this mom decorated her daughter’s room to celebrate her last Christmas at home. We can only imagine how sweet it must have been for these two women to spend their last holiday season together in such an intimate way!