Woman Makes Stunning Dollar Store Christmas Decoration

This looks like it cost way more than it did.

One of the best things about Christmas time is seeing all of the beautiful decorations. The beautiful wreaths, bright Christmas lights and variety of characters we typically see around this special time of year brings out the holiday cheer that we all love.

What we especially love about the decorations is when you make it yourself. And if you consider yourself a crafty person — even in the slightest bit — and are looking for a cute and simple DIY, check out this adorable DIY Christmas decoration courtesy of the DIY maven Luna of TikTok account @louflores_

Not one to be a stranger at the Dollar Tree when it comes to creating many of her cute crafts, the content creator gathered her supplies needed from the dollar store, including faux spray snow, four black trimmed picture frames, white string lights, a DIY 3D craft kit and wooden snowflakes.

To create the simple DIY, she sprayed the perimeter of each picture frame with the faux snow and hot glued the frames together on their sides. Next, she added the 3D craft kit that included pine trees and painted them white before attaching them to the bottom two picture frames. Afterwards, she added the string lights to the perimeter of each frame and attached the snow flakes randomly throughout the combined picture frames. To complete the cute DIY project, she added a gold bow and greenery to the DIY Christmas window to perfectly tie everything together.

We love a cute, simple and inexpensive DIY and of course, this one is being added to our ever-growing list of DIY must-dos!

