Men Concoct Brilliant Way to Use Holiday Decorative Plates and Trays That Has Nothing to Do With Serving Food

We’ve all purchased holiday tableware with the hopes of using them to actually serve food and while some of us actually used those holiday decorative plates and trays for its’ actual purpose, other people (TikTok content creators Dennis and Andrew of @craftylumberjacks in particular), found another amazing use for the holiday tableware staples and we have to admit — we love this idea!

In the quick video, the two gentleman crafters gathered their spooky Halloween table tray and a few supplies, including twine, felt and hot glue to transform the tray into a Halloween décor piece. All they did was hot glued the twine and felt to the back of the tray and once it dried, they simply hung the tray on the wall in the middle of their other Halloween decorations and it’s actually quite perfect. We can’t forget to mention how easy this hack is as well. As they hilariously mentioned in the video, “It’s so easy you can BOOOOOO it yourself!”

Unsurprisingly, viewers in the comment section loved this simple, yet creative Halloween décor hack. “You can boo it yourself! LOL. Love that! this is a great idea, I have a plastic one I might try!” @sweetbeepaperco commented. “So clever!” @confetticon wrote.

We love the simplicity of the hack! It’s also perfect for people who actually never use the holiday décor trays as they originally planned to do.