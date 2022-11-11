Virginia Woman Shows How Decoupaging a Nightstand Is a Simple Way to Bring Personality to Furniture

As kids, we used to love doing art work that involved gluing pictures or cutouts to a colorful piece of construction paper and now that we’re adults, we may still like to do the same thing in pursuit of satisfying our inner child, however our artistic activities may have elevated to the art of decoupage.

While this may not apply to everyone, it definitely applies to TikTok content creator and furniture artist @jillscreations. She recently gave a nightstand a decoupage makeover and we’re in awe over the entire process!

To create this cool one-of-a-kind piece of furniture, she’s using decoupage paper called “Vintage car” from Mint by Michelle and is using Mod Podge to apply the paper. After she applied the paper to the nightstand, she used plastic wrap to push the wrinkles out in order to get a smooth surface. To open the drawers after she applied the decoupage paper, she simply cut the paper at the opening of each drawer and placed the knob back on.

The finished project looks so cool and unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in he comment section were just as impressed with this project as we are.

We love how out of the box this is!

