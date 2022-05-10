For many gardeners, their outside space full of beautiful flowers and delicious fruits and vegetables is their peaceful escape from the outside world’s chaos, a lush sanctuary if you will. While gardeners enjoy reaping the benefits from the seeds they plant, they’re unfortunately not the only beings that enjoy their bounty- insert squirrels here.

TikTok gardener aficionado @Itsbreellis recently shared an easy and unique DIY to help stop squirrels and other critters from crashing her garden. It’s amazing what a little paint can do!

She starts off the simple DIY by gathering rocks from her yard and painting them red with green at the top of the rock. To closely mimic strawberries, she added yellow and white dots to replicate strawberry seeds. After letting them dry on some cardboard, she added a Mod Podge glossy finish to the decoys before placing them around her garden.

TBH, they look so real that predators will definitely be confused when they attempt to snack on them!

“It's worked for me in the past! And it was a fun activity with my daughter,” one TikTok user commented. Another viewer said “Ugh! Genius! Can't wait to see how it works!!!”

While some viewers were anxious to try the DIY, others weren’t too keen as to why she created the decoy strawberries and offered other options to deter the curious creatures away from her garden. “I added a water source near my garden and the animals never touched my strawberries again,” said one TikTok user. Another user commented “Planting daffodils, hyacinths, allium, lily of the valley, peppermint or geranium deters squirrels. Put garden fleece to deter birds.”

Noted.

Whether or not you try this easy DIY, one thing is for sure, we have to give credit for the beauty and creativity!