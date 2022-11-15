Woman Demonstrates How to Deep Clean Placemats and You Won’t Believe the Results

Thanks to social media, we’ve learned of the many additional things in our home that need to be cleaned that are often overlooked. Surprisingly, cleaning our washers and vacuuming our mattresses are definitely things that should be done quite regularly, but did you know wicker placemats are another item in your home that should also be cleaned on a regular basis?

If you have some and are wondering just how to clean them besides maybe spraying them with a safe cleaner and wiping them down, try this simple tip from TikTok content creator @carlyjadeocean. Her method of cleaning her wicker placemats practically made them look brand new!

All it took to transform her placemats into looking brand new again was simply placing them into the bathtub filled with water and soap and allowing them to soak for about an hour before taking them outside to hang dry them. While she did admit that the next time she chooses to deep clean them again she won’t leave them to soak for as long, we have to admit the water proved that a deep clean was necessary.

We’re impressed with how clean they are now!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.