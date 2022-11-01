Skip to main content

This Is Your Official Sign to Deep Clean Your Wooden Spoons (And How to Do It)

The wood absorbs a lot.

There is something special about cooking with a wooden spoon, maybe it's the fact that it feels natural and hardy, brings us back to our ancestral roots and how our kitchen pioneering relatives used to do it, or that we are trying to channel our inner Julia Child.

Whatever the reason may be that we are attracted to this special kitchen utensil, many folks do not realize how much bacteria, oil, and filth our wooden spoons absorb. TikTok foodie @shazsyeda shows us just how much leeches off her wooden spoons with a proper clean that doesn't just involve running them under warm water with soap.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting with a handful of wooden cooking spoons- that she had previously cleaned with running warm water and soap- she sets them in a large measuring cup that has a few drops of dish soap at the bottom. She boils some water in her kettle and pour it into the cup, after a few moments you begin to see the grease, oils, and debris loosen out of the spoons and float to the top, leaving a thick film.

Are you curious to see what may be hiding in your cooking spoons?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_1135138004
Article

Watch This Woman’s Apartment Get the Pastel Makeover of her Dreams

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

glass photo box
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

cutting hole in door
Article

Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

slat wall in bedroom
Article

Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

christmas stocking
Article

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Hilarious light kick
Article

Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

goth knives
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Woman’s “Goth Kitchen Finds”

heat transfer t-shirt
Article

This Is the Easiest Way to Remove Iron-On Decals

Sewing
Article

Woman Sews Her Own Wedding Gown and It Is a Stunner

shutterstock_306671300
Article

Man Makes a Good Case for Why You Shouldn’t Rake Up Your Leaves

House Plants
Article

Every Plant Lover Needs to Make This DIY Living Plant Coffee Table

Kitten
Article

This Cat’s Bedroom Is More Elegant Than Most People’s Bedrooms

candles
Article

Man’s Dollar Store Idea Will Have You Spending Less Than $10 On High-End Looking Decor

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Watch This Woman Transform Her Kitchen With One Simple Hack

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.