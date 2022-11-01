This Is Your Official Sign to Deep Clean Your Wooden Spoons (And How to Do It)

There is something special about cooking with a wooden spoon, maybe it's the fact that it feels natural and hardy, brings us back to our ancestral roots and how our kitchen pioneering relatives used to do it, or that we are trying to channel our inner Julia Child.

Whatever the reason may be that we are attracted to this special kitchen utensil, many folks do not realize how much bacteria, oil, and filth our wooden spoons absorb. TikTok foodie @shazsyeda shows us just how much leeches off her wooden spoons with a proper clean that doesn't just involve running them under warm water with soap.

Starting with a handful of wooden cooking spoons- that she had previously cleaned with running warm water and soap- she sets them in a large measuring cup that has a few drops of dish soap at the bottom. She boils some water in her kettle and pour it into the cup, after a few moments you begin to see the grease, oils, and debris loosen out of the spoons and float to the top, leaving a thick film.

Are you curious to see what may be hiding in your cooking spoons?

