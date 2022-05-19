Skip to main content

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Millennial Cleaning Playlist

That moment when your broom becomes your microphone.

We’re in the thick of spring season which means now is the perfect time to get your spring cleaning done if you haven’t gotten around to it yet. But in addition to prepping your mop bucket full of warm soapy water and getting your vacuum and disinfectant sprays ready to take on this potentially daunting duty, you may want to make sure you set the mood.

How do you set the mood for cleaning your home you ask? Well, make sure you have a bomb playlist full of your favorite hits that’ll boost your energy and make you either want to sing along, break out the occasional dance number, or both.

If you’re unsure of where to start and need something quick that definitely hits, then you’ll want to check out Tiktok user @theegavindees millennial playlist, especially if you’re a ‘90s kid!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In response to one of his other videos where he perfectly imitates just about every millennial kid cleaning while listening to music, he had a fire playlist going in the background as he danced to the different hits of the 90s and 2000s era, which prompted many viewers to request the cleaning playlist. “If you don’t make a playlist on Spotify in the next 47 seconds I will go on strike,” TikTok user @artuff hilariously wrote. Another TikTok follower @darkshad0w1991 commented “I need music or I'm not cleaning.” LOL. “You won’t have motivation without it,” wrote another Tiktok follower @leigham74.

Well, thankfully he delivered. The almost three hours-long playlist features hit songs from rap/hiphop to reggae, pop and R&B.

This playlist is definitely giving the nostalgic vibes we know and love of the popular late 90s and early 2000s era and we’re loving it!

This should get us through the floor cleaning, cabinet de-cluttering and everything in-between! Not all heroes wear capes.

Amazon Echo
Article

Man Wires His Talking Wall Fish to Alexa and People Can’t Get Enough of It

6 hours ago
Balloons
Article

Watch This Husband Hilariously Prank Wife With Shaving Cream Filled Balloons

7 hours ago
Urban Outfitters Bed
Article

Couple Dupes a $1200 Urban Outfitters Bed For Only $400

10 hours ago
Backyard Play Area
Article

Mom Creates a Dreamy Colorful Play Area For Her Kids and People Are Stunned

11 hours ago
Bed
Article

Cleaning Expert Shows Us Exactly Why We Need to Vacuum Our Mattresses Regularly

13 hours ago
Frying pans
Article

This Simple Cleaning Hack Removes the Toughest Kitchenware Stains and We're Amazed

May 18, 2022
Wall Art
Article

Woman Perfectly Dupes a $708 Anthropologie Art Piece For Less Than $15

May 18, 2022
Model
Article

Homemade ’Natural Botox’ That Also Magically Helps Hair Grow Has Us Obsessed

May 18, 2022
Flower garden
Article

Genius Hack Makes Getting Rid of Unwanted Garden Insects Easier Than Ever

May 18, 2022
Kale
Article

Gardener’s Unconventional Trick for Growing Kale Is a Major Game-Changer

May 18, 2022
Table Lamp
Article

Upcycle Expert Dupes a $900 Lamp Using Just $9 and a Sharpie and People Are Impressed

May 18, 2022
Dresser
Article

Woman Transforms Old Dresser Into a Stunning Statement Piece Using a ‘Secret’ Weapon

May 17, 2022
wallet
Article

Man Finds Wallet in the Street and What He Did Next Is Unbelievable

May 17, 2022
Piper Fluted Natural Wood Round Dining Table
Article

Woman Incredibly Dupes a $1700 Table for Just $150

May 17, 2022
Baby Teeth
Article

Man Shares a Unique Way to Hold Onto His Daughter's Baby Teeth

May 17, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.