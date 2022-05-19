TikTok Is Obsessed With This Millennial Cleaning Playlist

We’re in the thick of spring season which means now is the perfect time to get your spring cleaning done if you haven’t gotten around to it yet. But in addition to prepping your mop bucket full of warm soapy water and getting your vacuum and disinfectant sprays ready to take on this potentially daunting duty, you may want to make sure you set the mood.

How do you set the mood for cleaning your home you ask? Well, make sure you have a bomb playlist full of your favorite hits that’ll boost your energy and make you either want to sing along, break out the occasional dance number, or both.

If you’re unsure of where to start and need something quick that definitely hits, then you’ll want to check out Tiktok user @theegavindees millennial playlist, especially if you’re a ‘90s kid!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In response to one of his other videos where he perfectly imitates just about every millennial kid cleaning while listening to music, he had a fire playlist going in the background as he danced to the different hits of the 90s and 2000s era, which prompted many viewers to request the cleaning playlist. “If you don’t make a playlist on Spotify in the next 47 seconds I will go on strike,” TikTok user @artuff hilariously wrote. Another TikTok follower @darkshad0w1991 commented “I need music or I'm not cleaning.” LOL. “You won’t have motivation without it,” wrote another Tiktok follower @leigham74.

Well, thankfully he delivered. The almost three hours-long playlist features hit songs from rap/hiphop to reggae, pop and R&B.

This playlist is definitely giving the nostalgic vibes we know and love of the popular late 90s and early 2000s era and we’re loving it!

This should get us through the floor cleaning, cabinet de-cluttering and everything in-between! Not all heroes wear capes.