Farmer Explains the Benefits of the Deep Litter Method in Chicken Coops

Keeping chickens through winter is no easy feat, especially if you live in a cold climate. During the summer months chickens have access to lush grass and vegetation for foraging, warm weather keeping the coop dry, and plenty of dry soil for taking dust baths. In the winter, access to all of these things is not available, meaning life gets a bit harder for your chickens.

A lot of chickens risk frostbite, cold exposure, and other health issues in the winter months. Most of these concerns can be related back to the coop, since it's where chickens spend a majority of their time in the winter. Fellow backyard chicken owner had her video reposted on @regenerativefarmers TikTok page, where she discusses the ‘deep litter method’ something chicken owners in cold climates should consider.

The deep litter method involves creating a thick base of litter in your chicken coop, as your chicken’s manure starts to build up you add more layers of litter as the weeks progress, right on top.

One of the top benefits of this method in the winter months is that as the manure and straw begin to break down and compost under the layers it creates heat that gently warms their coop, getting a bit of the chill off in winter. Come spring you also have nice compost to add to your garden!

It is also less labor intensive, instead of weekly cleanings all you need to do is add layers on top.

You’ll be happy with this method and so will you chickens!

