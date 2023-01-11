Woman Breaks Down Her Deep Cleaning Routine for Oven and Apparently, We’ve Been Cleaning Ovens Wrong Our Entire Lives

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to cleaning the kitchen, especially the stove and oven, many people tend to procrastinate. But these days, there are so many hacks and great cleaning products available - which makes cleaning the oven feel like a breeze.

TikTok creator and DIYer Elnaz Hamai, shares in her video an easy and environmentally-friendly hack on how to get your oven squeaky clean. Let's check it out.

Wow! That's mind-blowing!

All you need is a DIY cream cleanser containing baking soda, which can be used on many other surfaces as well.

Genius!

The first step in this cleaning journey is, removing the oven racks and placing them on a towel in the bathtub to avoid scratches. Next, she added three dishwasher soap pods to the bathtub, boiling hot water to dissolve the pods, and a generous amount of baking soda. She then let it sit for an hour.

Then she tended to the oven and cleaned all the crumbs by vacuuming them first. Next, she applied a generous layer all over the oven with her baking soda cream cleanser, and also let it sit for an hour.

Once that hour was up, she checked on the oven racks and was able to easily wipe off the dirt that was stuck on the racks. For the oven, she used a sponge, spatula, and microfiber cloth to wipe off the remaining cleanser and dirt. She also used some lemon juice for the glass door. And to add some extra shine, she just used some good ol' vinegar.

Tada! It looks brand new again.

It might look like, it's a lot of work because it requires a few different steps, but it probably just takes 1.5 hours in total and it's not that you have to do this weekly. Maybe once a month, when a deep clean is due.

