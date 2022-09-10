Skip to main content

Man Uses Deer Skull As a Functioning Faucet and You Have to See It To Believe It

Look at that thing!

There are many ways to decorate a bathroom or give it a makeover. However, when it comes to the sink and faucet area, some might struggle to come up with something practical that looks good. Although decorating the bathroom with a theme in mind is fun - like for people who prefer to have Halloween all year round - it doesn’t have to be scary to give the feeling of somewhat creepy. 

TikTok creator @amandamccurley3 demonstrates in her video how her husband came up with the idea to hide the faucet under a dead animal’s head. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

I must say, creepy never looked that good! If you’re from Texas, you’ve probably seen bull- or cow skulls hanging in almost everyone’s home or dive bar. That’s because the skull has a certain meaning resembling death in a positive light, as it traces back to the customs of the Native American tribes and Indigenous Peoples. You can often find animal skulls, such as a deer, cow, or bull at thrift shops, flea markets, and estate sells, so it’s always good to scoop out your local listings. Once you get your hands on a skull, you can paint or decorate it as you please and use it as a faucet cover or just decoration on the wall. You can also find customized skulls on Etsy for example.

It's hard to say how practical this faucet cover is, as TikTok users were wondering the same about how to turn it on. And although some raised concern in a comedic way, many thought this makeover looked stunning.

Maybe creepy to some, but this is a decoration you can have up all year round. 

