Woman Battling Depression Who Can’t Bring Herself to Clean Gets Sweetest, Most Helpful Surprise From Sister

If you have ever struggled with depression or any other mental health issue you understand just how hard it can be to complete a simple task, one you typically do every day. Tasks like bathing yourself, doing your laundry, making yourself something to eat, going out to pick up groceries, or making doctor appointments.

These simple everyday tasks get lost and seem to take all of your energy to complete. This is why it is so easy for the spaces of people battling depression, or similar mental health complications, to become messy and unorganized, which in turn can worsen depression.

TikTok content creator @cutitonabias posted a video talking about her depression, and just how hard it has been to clean her house. The surprise in the video is heart warming and reminds us just how special family is.

As the woman starts out their video with a disclaimer addressing that they don’t normally post to the channel with much emotion, especially emotion that brings them to tears, but the reasoning is justified and heartwarming. They have been battling depression for sometime and have been unable to clean their house, letting it get overwhelmingly messy, to the point they were extremely nervous to walk back inside after being away for some time. Their sister offered to clean the house for them to help them, but said they were no longer able to get to it.

The woman went back to their house, dreading opening the door to see the mess they had let it come to. But as soon as they opened the door they were greeted with a sparkling clean and organized house all thanks to the sweet sister helping them out in a time of need.

As the content creator put it the house looked like it was out of a magazine, it was decorated so cutely and organized oh so well.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.