Woman Transforms Boring Nightstand Into Epic $2,00 Crate & Barrel Desk Dupe

Every home DIYer, decor lover, dupe creator, and renovation maven knows their way around Facebook Marketplace. One of the best kept secrets for picking up free or buying cheap items to transform them into stunning home masterpieces.

An excellent example of this is the simple side table that content creator @jena.roach picked up from her local Facebook Marketplace. Now this side table was not anything special as is but it made the perfect canvas for a $2,000 Crate and Barrel Desk.

The once bland, round, and dark brown side table got a makeover with a soft bamboo overlay, painted base a cute fixture. The table acts and the sindrill to two long desks with a shorter small one nesting inside the larger one. She is able to pull the larger desk out and create an even bigger office space when needed!

Her comments on the video were filled with many I LOVE IT’s and a lot of HOW DID YOU MAKE IT’s. One thing's for sure is this took a lot of skill, and she mastered it perfectly, with a price tag for the real deal reaching $2,000 she saved fractions by creating her own, all because the side table Facebook Marketplace find!

