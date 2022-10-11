If You Have a Hard Time Removing Difficult Stains From Countertops, You'll Want to Try This

We love having plenty of counter space in our kitchen to do all the necessary things such as preparing our food or housing some of our kitchen appliances. Because we’re constantly using our countertops to do quite a few things, it’s no surprise that they tend to get messy and need to be cleaned quite often, if not daily. And depending on the countertops you have, you may have to clean messes immediately in order to avoid messes turning into difficult stains.

However, in the event you do have a difficult stain that you need help with removing, check out this video from TikTok content creator @sheiskd_. She shows us how using this one product removed a red stain from her marble countertops using this one product and it worked like magic!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As you can see in the video, that red stain looked as though it was going to be a permanent stain as she used a paper towel to wipe away the req liquid but after removing it, the stain was still present. She then proceeds to wipe away the stain after spraying Spray Nine Heavy Duty Cleaner and it was at that point we realized we needed to add this amazing cleaner to our Amazon cart because that stain disappeared immediately!

Judging by the comments under the video and the reviews on Amazon, this cleaner may have to become a staple in our household.

