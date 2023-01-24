Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Some of my favorite TikTok videos that I come across on the popular social media platform are kitchen hacks. From brilliantly storing kitchen trash bags to tying your kitchen towels a certain way to prevent your busy toddler from pulling it down onto the floor, TikTok is loaded with plenty of helpful kitchen hacks.

And this latest kitchen hack from TikTok content creator @lewisluxuryliving is absolutely ingenious!

Recycling glass jars is one of the best ways to transform and use them as a way to store food or other kitchen items and that’s exactly how @lewisluxuryliving uses them. To remove the labels from the jar, she peeled off the label and applied this genius idea of using WD-40 to remove the sticky residue before cleaning the jar, using acetone to remove the expiration date and switching out the typical lids with these cute Bamboo lids from Amazon.

I love how this reusable DIY can easily hold so many items from food to different kitchen hacks!

Additionally, the recycled jars serve as a beautiful way to organize your kitchen cabinets!

