Woman Repurposes Halloween Sign For Gorgeous Year-Round Display

We love it!

We’ve already determined that many people are anxiously awaiting the return of spooky season given the uptick of Halloween décor we’ve been seeing across social media, however, there are a few Halloween enthusiasts who’ve managed to repurpose their decorations into beautiful year-round home décor that’s perfect for all seasons. And that’s exactly what TikTok content creator, @folklvre, did with this wooden Halloween sign that from Michael’s. While we liked the simplicity of the sign before, we love what she did with it afterwards!

The simple Michael’s sign originally read “BEWARE” before she began to sand it down, removing the font and reapplying the dainty, antique frame back to the sign. Next, she simply took some super glue and applied it to the sign-turned-frame and glued the dried lavender that she got as a gift from her sister onto the sign. To ensure that the lavender would stick, she placed a heavy book on top of the lavender and we have to say — this Halloween décor repurpose is so perfect!

While we love how everyone is getting a jump start on decorating their homes for Halloween, we love that she chose to go a slightly different route with this Halloween décor piece. After all, what good is home décor if you can’t get more than one use out of it?

