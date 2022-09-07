Skip to main content

Traveler Makes a DIY “Dirt Shirt” To Remember Her Adventures and TBH It’s So Cool

It’s like tye-dye but messier.

Tye-dye anything will always be a vibe, especially t-shirts. It’s a timeless design that’s easy to do and is a fun activity for the entire family to do. Perhaps, what makes tye-dye so beautiful is that there are so many colors and pattens you can do to make each shirt so unique.

Such is the case with these “dirt shirts” that TikTok content creator @katiecampbellyt has been creating with her family since she was a kid. Rather than use traditional dye for clothing, she uses dirt from the shore of Prince Edward Island in Canada.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, all she does is take a crisp, clean white shirt and wetting it in the ocean before taking the shirt back to the shore laying it flat and twisting it up in a tye-dye spiral. Next, she takes a few elastic hair ties and ties them around the shirt to secure it. To get that earthy rust brown color, she finds some dirt on the side of the bank and massages it into the t-shirt covering all of the white on the shirt. Once it’s completely saturated, she cuts off the elastic ties and ensures she’s satisfied with the shirt before letting it sit for 12 hours and allowing it to dry in the sun. To complete this project, she rinses and cleans the shirt with laundry detergent and salt to help the color stick before placing it in the dryer.

People in the comment section had mixed feeling regarding if they’d actually do this DIY project, but we like this fun and unique DIY, especially because it holds so many memories.

