Woman Shares Horrifying Footage Of What It’s Like to Live With Roommates Who Refuse to Clean Up After Themselves

These days living alone can be quite challenging due to inflation and an underpaid job market, so most young adults either live with their parents or with roommates.

If you find yourself living with a roommate from hell, such as TikToker Hannah Stuppi (@of.onlyferrets) used to, you can try to tell them there is hope for hoarders to learn how to clean.

Honestly, this reminds me of an episode of "Hoarders," although it isn't as bad, it's bad enough for Hannah. Maybe Hannah's roommate was just a little depressed or overwhelmed. However, this still shouldn't be an excuse not to clean up after herself, as it is the common area. Hannah isn't sure what prompted her roommate to give up living in sanitary conditions but maybe her roommate's boyfriend was to blame. Since it started after he stayed over and they moved to the common living room area. Regardless of the situation, the landlord wasn't much help to Hannah, as they were living in college housing, and each person living there was equally responsible for the common area. Even more shocking, the apartment had a dishwasher.

If I had a dishwasher, my sink would always be empty and clean, that's like everybody's dream - and a laundry unit in the apartment. As you can see in the video, Hannah had to maneuver around the kitchen counter to be able to make some food for herself, there was no space as everything was literally trashed. How can anybody live like this?

Lucky for Hannah, she was able to move out!