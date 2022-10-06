Skip to main content

Woman Shares Horrifying Footage Of What It’s Like to Live With Roommates Who Refuse to Clean Up After Themselves

Ain’t no way I could live like this!

These days living alone can be quite challenging due to inflation and an underpaid job market, so most young adults either live with their parents or with roommates.

If you find yourself living with a roommate from hell, such as TikToker Hannah Stuppi (@of.onlyferrets) used to, you can try to tell them there is hope for hoarders to learn how to clean

WATCH THE VIDEO

Honestly, this reminds me of an episode of "Hoarders," although it isn't as bad, it's bad enough for Hannah. Maybe Hannah's roommate was just a little depressed or overwhelmed. However, this still shouldn't be an excuse not to clean up after herself, as it is the common area. Hannah isn't sure what prompted her roommate to give up living in sanitary conditions but maybe her roommate's boyfriend was to blame. Since it started after he stayed over and they moved to the common living room area. Regardless of the situation, the landlord wasn't much help to Hannah, as they were living in college housing, and each person living there was equally responsible for the common area. Even more shocking, the apartment had a dishwasher. 

If I had a dishwasher, my sink would always be empty and clean, that's like everybody's dream - and a laundry unit in the apartment. As you can see in the video, Hannah had to maneuver around the kitchen counter to be able to make some food for herself, there was no space as everything was literally trashed. How can anybody live like this?

Lucky for Hannah, she was able to move out!

putting up trim
Article

This Mom Proves That An Accent Wall Can Make All The Difference

porch swing
Article

Man Turns Crib Mattress Into the Cutest Porch Swing

cleaning, hand
Article

This Grout Cleaner Is Insanely Good

husband diy
Article

Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

shutterstock_1808463580
Article

This Family’s Fall Photos Are Not Your Typical Pinterest Goals

candles in window
Article

Woman Claims She’s Found the BEST Faux Candles

disney halloween
Article

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

coffee table
Article

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

garden house
Article

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Wife Has Sweetest Reaction to Getting New Siding On the House

Bathroom
Article

Watch Woman Transforms Her WC From Boring to Bohemian-Looking

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.