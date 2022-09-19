Skip to main content

Video of What Comes Out Woman's Washer After Not Cleaning It For Five Years Is Unbelievable

Here's your friendly reminder why you should clean your washer regularly

Unless you’re a professional cleaner, you may not know how necessary it is to clean things that clean things. Sounds strange, but yes, it’s important to not only clean things in your home that is responsible for keeping your everyday items clean, but it’s quite essential to do so regularly.

While we’re not here to judge, we are here to remind you to clean your washing machine and it’s all thanks to the videos floating across social media, including this one in particular from TikTok user @deanirita1. Just like she discovered, you never know what may come out of your washer.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

While we’re not exactly sure what what was coming out of her washer, after watching the viral video that already has over 4.7 million views, you’ll definitely be curious enough to find out what’s potentially in your washer and probably want to rush to clean yours. Simply opening the door at the bottom of her front load washer, she squeezed onto the tube and watched as a dark gooey type of material oozed out of the tube followed by dark liquid.

Viewers in the comment section were just as shocked as we were with many mentioning how this video inspired them to deep clean their homes and one person sharing a particular handy tip if you choose to clean out your washer using the exact same method. “Just make sure it’s all tight when you put it back because I flooded my laundry room when I tried this,” TikTok user @sal07itc shared.

How many of you are anxious to see what’s hiding in your washer?

