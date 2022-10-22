Skip to main content

This DIY Disco Mirror Is the Grooviest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

Maximalists, this is for you!

As part of the disco era in the 70s every groovy dance club in town sported a large reflective globe spinning in the center of the room. While there were many trends of the 70s that should most definitely stay in the 70s the iconic disco ball is not one of them.

While the traditional disco ball is a classic statement piece that can liven up any space, content creator @dillpickle0723 took the iconic globe to a whole new level! Her spin on the classic disco ball came alive with her simple DIY disco ball mirror.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

 

She starts out with a round wall hanging mirror and uses a can of expanding spray foam to build up the structure around the mirror. After the spray foam has dried she begins carving it away with a knife to get the shape and structure of the melting disco balls that surround the mirror. A smudge of plaster, a generous sanding, and coat of silver spray paint later and the mounds are ready to get their final accessory- reflective squares, revealing the oh so groovy disco mirror.

Whether it's a group of people or just yourself dancing next to your disco mirror, we won't judge! 

purple paint
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Mural Is So Simple and Cute

mosaic tiles
Article

Woman Turns Tree Stump Into Mosaic Masterpiece

Bathroom
Article

Watch This Couple Do an Insane Bathroom Makeover

Slat wall
Article

This Hack Helps You Install the Slat Wall of Your Dreams Without Removing Your Baseboards

painting shelves
Article

Woman Gives Her CoffIn Shelf Epic Update

cleaning bathtub with toothbrush
Article

Woman Shares Easy DIY Dad Taught Her For Removing Moldly Caulk

shutterstock_305756882
Article

Girlfriend Installs Creative Display for Her Boyfriend’s Hot Wheels Collection

spider in a web
Article

Here’s How to Paint Using Real Spiderwebs

shutterstock_1028528137
Article

This Lady Lives in an Actual Castle, Watch How She Cleans it

kid on tractor
Article

High School Has a 'Drive Anything But A Car' Day And What Happens Is Hilarious

books
Article

Husband Installs Hidden Custom Library In RV for Wife While She’s Away

rainbow stairs
Article

Woman's Pastel Rainbow Stairs Are Taken Up A Notch With One Addition

picture on wall
Article

Woman Installs Ornate Frame Around TV and It Looks Stunning

mom cleaning bathroom
Article

Mom Shares Her Essential Hack for Cleaning a Bathroom In a House Full of Boys

fridge magnets
Article

Family Elevated Kitchen With These Adorable Fridge DIY Frame Magnets

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.