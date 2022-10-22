This DIY Disco Mirror Is the Grooviest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

As part of the disco era in the 70s every groovy dance club in town sported a large reflective globe spinning in the center of the room. While there were many trends of the 70s that should most definitely stay in the 70s the iconic disco ball is not one of them.

While the traditional disco ball is a classic statement piece that can liven up any space, content creator @dillpickle0723 took the iconic globe to a whole new level! Her spin on the classic disco ball came alive with her simple DIY disco ball mirror.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

She starts out with a round wall hanging mirror and uses a can of expanding spray foam to build up the structure around the mirror. After the spray foam has dried she begins carving it away with a knife to get the shape and structure of the melting disco balls that surround the mirror. A smudge of plaster, a generous sanding, and coat of silver spray paint later and the mounds are ready to get their final accessory- reflective squares, revealing the oh so groovy disco mirror.

Whether it's a group of people or just yourself dancing next to your disco mirror, we won't judge!